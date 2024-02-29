SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $310.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALGN. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $336.27.

Get Align Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Align Technology

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN stock opened at $302.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.26 and its 200-day moving average is $275.84. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Align Technology by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 48,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.