Analysts Set Expectations for Cardinal Health, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cardinal Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny expects that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.21 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.43 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $111.66 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $111.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2,761.9% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 538,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after buying an additional 519,238 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 6.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4,446.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 209,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,776,000 after buying an additional 204,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 65.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

