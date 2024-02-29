American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $29.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEO. Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 1.6 %

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

NYSE AEO opened at $23.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $24.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,639. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,634 shares of company stock worth $2,980,937. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

