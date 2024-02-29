Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Receives Hold Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMBP. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $3.70 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.65.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -27.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 435,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.5% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 96,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 29.7% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Further Reading

