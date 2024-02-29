Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,009,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,384,000 after acquiring an additional 81,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 502.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 930,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,450,000 after acquiring an additional 775,827 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

