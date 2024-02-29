TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TA. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.80.

Shares of TA stock opened at C$9.37 on Monday. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$9.16 and a 12 month high of C$13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.14.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.45). TransAlta had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of C$624.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.4067368 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. In related news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. Also, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

