Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.43. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 59.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0048 per share. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -4.17%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

