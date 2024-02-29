FY2024 EPS Estimates for SJW Group Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SJW Group in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.74. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SJW Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SJW Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SJW Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.60. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.58.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $171.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,211 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth $129,070,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,137,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,381,000 after purchasing an additional 279,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth about $19,796,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,613,000 after buying an additional 211,744 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

