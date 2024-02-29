Analysts Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) PT at C$5.63

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTS shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.40 to C$5.80 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

CTS opened at C$4.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$986.96 million, a PE ratio of -96.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$2.24 and a twelve month high of C$5.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

