Brokers Offer Predictions for Lundin Gold Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price objective on Lundin Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.67.

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$15.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$13.24 and a 12-month high of C$19.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.92. The company has a market cap of C$3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total value of C$86,750.00. Company insiders own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

