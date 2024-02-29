Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cencora, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:COR)

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cencora in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $13.43 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cencora’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.60 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $18.40 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $20.19 EPS.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $72.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 323.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.90.

Cencora Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE COR opened at $236.14 on Tuesday. Cencora has a one year low of $147.48 and a one year high of $239.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total value of $253,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total transaction of $253,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,716,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $991,639,906.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,277,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,000,635.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,243,895 shares of company stock worth $998,041,627 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cencora by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cencora by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,683,000 after purchasing an additional 317,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cencora by 2,004.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cencora by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,493,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,514,000 after purchasing an additional 98,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Cencora by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,156,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,349,000 after purchasing an additional 90,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

