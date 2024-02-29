DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of XRAY opened at $33.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,207,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,457 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,100,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

