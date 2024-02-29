Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Lowered by Zacks Research

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allegiant Travel in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.17 EPS.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

ALGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

ALGT stock opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.