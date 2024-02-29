TD Securities Boosts GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$57.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GFL. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America set a C$46.00 target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.89.

