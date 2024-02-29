Rainbow Rare Earths’ (RBW) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 25 ($0.32) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.48) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile

LON:RBW opened at GBX 12 ($0.15) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.22. The company has a market cap of £75.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 6.24. Rainbow Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18 ($0.23).

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

