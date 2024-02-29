Rainbow Rare Earths’ (RBW) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2024

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBWFree Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 25 ($0.32) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.48) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rainbow Rare Earths

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance

LON:RBW opened at GBX 12 ($0.15) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.22. The company has a market cap of £75.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 6.24. Rainbow Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18 ($0.23).

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.