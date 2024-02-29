Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 850 ($10.78) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STAN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.95) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Standard Chartered to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 879 ($11.15) to GBX 868 ($11.01) in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.68) to GBX 1,050 ($13.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Standard Chartered to a market perform rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.02) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 919.71 ($11.67).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered Stock Up 1.0 %

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 649.20 ($8.23) on Monday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 571 ($7.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 794.60 ($10.08). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 614.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 666.54. The stock has a market cap of £17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,272.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,137.25%.

About Standard Chartered

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.