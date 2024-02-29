Diageo’s (DGE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,700 ($34.25) to GBX 2,500 ($31.71) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,730 ($47.31) to GBX 3,550 ($45.03) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.66) to GBX 3,050 ($38.69) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,308.33 ($41.96).
Diageo Stock Performance
Diageo Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
