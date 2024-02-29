UBS Group Raises Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $235.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $185.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VEEV. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.77.

NYSE VEEV opened at $225.25 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $226.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,568.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

