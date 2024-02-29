Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $857.95 million, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Weave Communications has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $13.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

In other news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 443.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Weave Communications by 245.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Weave Communications by 236.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

