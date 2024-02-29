Raymond James Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$73.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EIF. Scotiabank cut their price target on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cormark cut their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$64.15.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$48.74 on Monday. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$42.05 and a one year high of C$55.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.25%.

In other Exchange Income news, Director Donald Streuber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$45.25 per share, with a total value of C$226,250.00. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

