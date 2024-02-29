Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.57. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Research analysts predict that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 666.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 657.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2,162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

