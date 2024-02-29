First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Free Report) (NYSE:AG) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FR. Cormark reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FR

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

FR opened at C$6.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$5.67 and a 52-week high of C$10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.62%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.