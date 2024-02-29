StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 91,805 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

