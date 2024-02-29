Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Simon Property Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.01. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.84 EPS.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $149.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $153.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.