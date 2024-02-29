CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2024

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAXFree Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered CareMax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered CareMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th.

CareMax Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $6.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.95. CareMax has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $140.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of CareMax

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CareMax by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareMax by 95.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,474 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,388,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareMax by 26.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareMax

CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

