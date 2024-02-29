CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered CareMax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered CareMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get CareMax alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CareMax

CareMax Trading Down 3.2 %

Institutional Trading of CareMax

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $6.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.95. CareMax has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $140.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CareMax by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareMax by 95.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,474 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,388,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareMax by 26.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareMax

(Get Free Report)

CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.