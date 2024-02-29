Celanese (NYSE:CE) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00.

CE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.44.

Get Celanese alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Celanese

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $149.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.45 and its 200 day moving average is $134.35. Celanese has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $159.06.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 14,015.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,157,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926,210 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 67.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,881 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,137,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,102,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,835,000 after purchasing an additional 570,501 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.