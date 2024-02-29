FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Decreased by Analyst

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Solar in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $7.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.87. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $7.96 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FSLR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.48.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $149.25 on Tuesday. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $298,123,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1,371.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,288 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,711 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 948.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $121,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.