Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 13.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 115.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,897 shares during the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

