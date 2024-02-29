StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SP Plus Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SP opened at $51.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.59. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.44 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus

About SP Plus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SP Plus by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 55.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.