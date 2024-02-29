StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
SP Plus Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:SP opened at $51.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.59. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.44 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 3 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus
About SP Plus
SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.
