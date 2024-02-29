StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SBFG opened at $13.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

