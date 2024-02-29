CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CBFV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Further Reading

