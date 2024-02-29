Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:SNMP opened at $1.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $297.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Evolve Transition Infrastructure news, major shareholder Gp Holdings Lp Stonepeak acquired 1,536,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $2,135,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,536,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,345.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
