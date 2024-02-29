First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of First Capital stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $92.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.65.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. First Capital’s payout ratio is 28.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Capital by 23,700.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Capital by 99.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in First Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Capital by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

