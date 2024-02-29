Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Enservco stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Enservco by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Enservco by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Enservco by 852.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 165,452 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Enservco by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Stories

