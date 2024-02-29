easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 680

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 ($8.75) to GBX 680 ($8.63) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.42) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.88) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 595.71 ($7.56).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 542 ($6.87) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,260.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.09. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 350 ($4.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 582.71 ($7.39). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 531.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 463.11.

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.43) per share, for a total transaction of £50,700 ($64,307.46). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,087 shares of company stock worth $5,114,528. Company insiders own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

