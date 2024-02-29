easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 680

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 ($8.75) to GBX 680 ($8.63) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.46% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.42) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.88) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 595.71 ($7.56).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EZJ
easyJet Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.43) per share, for a total transaction of £50,700 ($64,307.46). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,087 shares of company stock worth $5,114,528. Company insiders own 16.51% of the company’s stock.
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than easyJet
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.