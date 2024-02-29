Brokers Set Expectations for TransAlta Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAlta in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.45). TransAlta had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of C$624.00 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC upped their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.80.

TransAlta stock opened at C$9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.14. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$9.16 and a 12 month high of C$13.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92.

In other TransAlta news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. Also, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

