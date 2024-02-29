RadNet (RDNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 1st. Analysts expect RadNet to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RadNet Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. RadNet has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $39.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3,749.25 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $354,227.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,488.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in RadNet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 94,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

