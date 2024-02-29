Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Raised by Analyst

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.14. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $15.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2024 earnings at $15.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.35 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JPM. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

NYSE:JPM opened at $184.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $531.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $185.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,569.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 877,626 shares of company stock valued at $159,500,516. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

