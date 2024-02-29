Envista (NYSE:NVST) Rating Reiterated by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Envista’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair cut Envista from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Envista from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Envista from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Envista in a report on Monday. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $20.87 on Monday. Envista has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Envista by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Envista by 730.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

