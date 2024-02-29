TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.37 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.

Insider Activity at TherapeuticsMD

In related news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,115 shares in the company, valued at $155,035.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 46,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

