TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.37 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.
In related news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,115 shares in the company, valued at $155,035.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
