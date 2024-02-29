CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Upgraded to “Action List Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$23.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$21.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.50.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CIX

CI Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

CIX stock opened at C$16.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.38. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$12.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$715.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$656.72 million. CI Financial had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. Analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.6177106 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CI Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in CI Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CI Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.