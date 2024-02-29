StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NAVB opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) by 264.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

