Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BGI opened at $3.75 on Monday. Birks Group has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Birks Group by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Birks Group by 344.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Birks Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

