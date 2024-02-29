BMO Capital Markets Boosts Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$84.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Laurentian upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$83.00.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Performance

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$76.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$68.87. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$52.94 and a 52 week high of C$78.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

