Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. Nordstrom has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 105.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

