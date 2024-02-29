Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $234.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after buying an additional 531,418 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

