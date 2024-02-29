StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 6.0 %
BLIN opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.43.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgeline Digital
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.