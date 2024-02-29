StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 6.0 %

BLIN opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.43.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

