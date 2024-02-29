Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.45.

Seagen Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Shares of SGEN opened at $228.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.74 and a 200 day moving average of $217.73. Seagen has a 52-week low of $123.77 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 138.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 196.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

