Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.45.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Seagen
Seagen Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 138.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 196.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
