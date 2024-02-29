Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.99 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the third quarter worth $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 148,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

