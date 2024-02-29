Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.72. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

